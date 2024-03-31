UAE Civil Defence Authority announces govt jobs 2024; Apply online

United Arab Emirates has long been a destination for foreign employees, especially in sectors like construction, hospitality, healthcare, and finance.
Abu Dhabi's rapid development and economic diversification created demand for skilled workers from Pakistan and around the world.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has started recruitment to boost its emergency medical services, providing promising career prospects for job seekers in the Middle East state.
The Civil Defence Authority is accepting applications for roles of medical supervisor, emergency physician, EMT, and infection control specialist.
If you are interested in above mentioned jobs, please send your resume to: ems.recruitment@adcda.gov.ae
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
