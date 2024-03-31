UAE Civil Defence Authority announces govt jobs 2024; Apply online

United Arab Emirates has long been a destination for foreign employees, especially in sectors like construction, hospitality, healthcare, and finance.

Abu Dhabi's rapid development and economic diversification created demand for skilled workers from Pakistan and around the world.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority Jobs 2024

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has started recruitment to boost its emergency medical services, providing promising career prospects for job seekers in the Middle East state.

The Civil Defence Authority is accepting applications for roles of medical supervisor, emergency physician, EMT, and infection control specialist.





How to Apply Online

If you are interested in above mentioned jobs, please send your resume to: ems.recruitment@adcda.gov.ae