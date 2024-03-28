Excise Police Jobs 2024; Apply Online

Join the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (Excise and Taxation Wing) and be a part of a dynamic team dedicated to ensuring compliance with tax and narcotics control regulations in Pakistan.
Excise Department is currently accepting applications for 100 posts on several positions including Assistant Manager, Call Centre Agent, Manager, and Bike Rider. Both males and females can apply for government jobs.
Who can apply for Excise Police jobs
Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years old.
Educational Qualification: Candidates need to have completed graduation from recognized university. General category candidates should have at least 60% marks, while SC/ST/BC category candidates should have at least 50pc marks.
Nationality: Candidates must be Pakistani citizens.
Physical Standards: Male candidates must have a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches, while female candidates must have a minimum height of 5 feet 3 inches.
Attempts: Candidates can apply multiple times until they reach the maximum eligible age limit.
Apply Online
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.