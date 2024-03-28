Excise Police Jobs 2024; Apply Online

Join the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (Excise and Taxation Wing) and be a part of a dynamic team dedicated to ensuring compliance with tax and narcotics control regulations in Pakistan.

Excise Department is currently accepting applications for 100 posts on several positions including Assistant Manager, Call Centre Agent, Manager, and Bike Rider. Both males and females can apply for government jobs.

Excise Police Jobs

Who can apply for Excise Police jobs

Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years old.

Educational Qualification: Candidates need to have completed graduation from recognized university. General category candidates should have at least 60% marks, while SC/ST/BC category candidates should have at least 50pc marks.

Nationality: Candidates must be Pakistani citizens.

Physical Standards: Male candidates must have a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches, while female candidates must have a minimum height of 5 feet 3 inches.

Attempts: Candidates can apply multiple times until they reach the maximum eligible age limit.

