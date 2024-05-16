Search

LifestylePakistan

Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival episode

06:25 PM | 16 May, 2024
Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival episode
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday extended apologies to lollywood diva Mahira Khan over a disrespectful incident she encountered at the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta a day earlier. 

The chief minister was addressing festival when he apologized to the “Sadqay Tumharay” actress, calling it shameful. He also urged people to respect the celebrities of the country. 

A day earlier, the Raees star was hit by an unknown object during the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta. 

She was hit by an invisible object while speaking at the event, causing shock among his fans and attendee.

Despite being hit an object, Mahira holds his composure and continued to speak, even expressing support for a film showcasing Balochistan's culture. 

The incident has sparked discussions online about respect for dialogue and safety at public events.

Mahira Khan hit by object thrown by fan at Pakistan Literature Festival (VIDEO)

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:49 PM | 16 May, 2024

SC takes suo motu notice of Faisal Vawda’s fiery presser against ...

06:36 PM | 16 May, 2024

Is Virat Kohli considering retirement from cricket?

06:25 PM | 16 May, 2024

Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival ...

05:17 PM | 16 May, 2024

BISP Taleemi Wazaif amount update for May 2024

05:10 PM | 16 May, 2024

Who is the person behind leaked image of Imran Khan?

04:43 PM | 16 May, 2024

Smoke-emitting vehicles to face ban in Lahore

Most viewed

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

08:32 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: How many Pakistanis are on the list?

09:15 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat and Farah Gogi too are ...

10:36 AM | 14 May, 2024

Pakistan Army's late night march in Lahore raises eyebrow; details ...

09:57 AM | 15 May, 2024

'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value ...

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:49 PM | 16 May, 2024

SC takes suo motu notice of Faisal Vawda’s fiery presser against IHC judges

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 16 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: