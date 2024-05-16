Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival episode

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday extended apologies to lollywood diva Mahira Khan over a disrespectful incident she encountered at the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta a day earlier.

The chief minister was addressing festival when he apologized to the “Sadqay Tumharay” actress, calling it shameful. He also urged people to respect the celebrities of the country.

A day earlier, the Raees star was hit by an unknown object during the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta.

She was hit by an invisible object while speaking at the event, causing shock among his fans and attendee.

Despite being hit an object, Mahira holds his composure and continued to speak, even expressing support for a film showcasing Balochistan's culture.

The incident has sparked discussions online about respect for dialogue and safety at public events.