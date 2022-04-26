Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visits Kartarpur
Known Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visited Pakistan to pay homage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.
The actor who works in Punjabi and Hindi films took to Instagram to share photos of his visit to the holy site of Sikhs.
The 61-year-old expressed gratitude to 'Sharomani Gurudwara Parbandhik Committee, Pakistan, Saariyan Sanggtaan and all his dear fans for making due arrangements to make the visit possible.
Popularly known as Chacha Chatar Singh, Bhalla started his professional career as a comedian in 1988. He is best known for his comedy series Chankatta and "Carry on Jutta".
