Sensitive Yemen War details leaked by Donald Trump aides in messaging group

WASHINGTON – A major security breach rocked Donald Trump-led administration as several officials accidentally leaked sensitive military plans in an encrypted messaging group, hours before Washington launched a major airstrike on Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces.

The breach, reported by American magazine, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for a full investigation into the matter.

Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed that he was added to a private Signal messaging group titled “Houthi PC small group” where national security aide Mike Waltz and other officials discussed detailed plans for military action against the Houthis, after their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The discussion reportedly included classified information on targets, weapons, and attack sequencing.

Hours before strikes on March 15, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly shared operation’s details in the group chat, violating standard procedures for handling sensitive national security information. The group was made up of senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

The breach further raised alarm over national security practices and calls for accountability, with Democratic lawmakers describing the incident as one of the most significant security lapses in recent years. ”

White House confirmed that an internal investigation is underway. National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Brian Hughes stated that the leaked message thread appeared authentic, and efforts are being made to understand how unauthorized individuals were added to the group.

This security breach raised concerns over use of unsecured digital platforms like Signal, which was designed for privacy-conscious users but has become a popular communication tool among government officials.