Trump vows to make America ‘great again’ after making ‘greatest Political Comeback ever’

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is set to become 47th president of United States, securing over 270 electoral college votes early Wednesday morning.

At his campaign headquarters in Palm Beach County Convention Center, Trump, 78, addressed frantic crowd, declaring his campaign a resounding success, calling it the “greatest political comeback ever”. The Republican candidate paid tribute to wife Melina, his children, naming each one as they stood alongside him on stage.

You people gave us unprecedented and powerful mandate, he said, stressing significance of his party regaining control. The outspoken politician described night as the beginning of a “golden age” for America, vowing to fix the nation’s borders, heal divisions, and continue making America great again.

His fiery speech was met with roaring applause, as supporters chanted. As election was still not officially decided, and several key battleground states were too close to call, the crowd at Trump’s rally acted as though victory was already in hand.

Trump’s remarks were not just about his own success but also about his vision for the country. He promised that his administration would focus on healing the nation and securing its borders, and he hailed his victory as a historic moment in American politics.

As final results yet to be awaited, Donald Trump made it clear that he believes he is on the verge of a major political triumph, declaring his victory as a “magnificent” moment for the American people.