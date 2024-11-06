Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore Air Quality remains hazardous but ‘worst is yet to come’

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore continues to remain world most polluted city as severe air quality concerns continue to grip the country’s most populated region.

Lahore’s air quality has become “hazardous” with Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching over 500, driven by PM2.5 particles at 336 µg/m³— which are over 60 times WHO’s safe limit. This poses severe health risks, especially for those with respiratory issues.

As the smog crisis is making thousands ill in Lahore, air pollution is expected to worsen in the coming days, with experts urging immediate action to protect public health.

US Weather Agency issued a warning, predicting that the situation will worsen over the next three days due to strong winds, which could intensify the smog. The city’s pollution levels are expected to soar between 600 and 700 on November 6, 7, and 8, putting the city at a significant health risk.

Air pollution is being exacerbated by contaminated winds coming from neighboring India, creating hazardous conditions for residents.

Authorities have urged the public to take precautions, including avoiding outdoor activities, wearing masks, and limiting exposure to the toxic air.

