Schools closed in Punjab till November 17 amid increasing smog

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced the closure of educational institutions up to class 12 until November 17 in different cities which have been blanketed by smog.

Authorities said primary to higher secondary level educational institutions have been closed while use of masks has been declared mandatory.

The official notification said the institutions have been closed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Gujrant, Mandi Bahaudin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Sing, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that various departments are actively working to tackle smog, adding that a special control room equipped with advanced technology has been set up to monitor air quality in different cities, including Lahore.

It is recalled that the Punjab government previously closed the primary schools till November 9 in Lahore only due to rising smog.

Lahore Air Quality Worsens

Punjab capital Lahore continues to remain world most polluted city as severe air quality concerns continue to grip the country’s most populated region.

Lahore’s air quality has become “hazardous” with Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching over 500, driven by PM2.5 particles at 336 µg/m³— which are over 60 times WHO’s safe limit. This poses severe health risks, especially for those with respiratory issues.

As the smog crisis is making thousands ill in Lahore, air pollution is expected to worsen in the coming days, with experts urging immediate action to protect public health.

US Weather Agency issued a warning, predicting that the situation will worsen over the next three days due to strong winds, which could intensify the smog. The city’s pollution levels are expected to soar between 600 and 700 on November 6, 7, and 8, putting the city at a significant health risk.

Air pollution is being exacerbated by contaminated winds coming from neighboring India, creating hazardous conditions for residents.