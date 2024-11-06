Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab announces work from home policy for public, private offices

Lahores Air Quality Further Deteriorates As Aqi Surges To Alarming 1000

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced that 50 percent of the staff in government and private offices will from home as smog situation has worsened in various cities of the province, causing spread of various diseases.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement during a press conference, adding that all government meetings will now be held on Zoom.

She said targets have been set for all departments to combat smog, adding that the Environmental Protection Agency has set up a Smog War Room in its office, where air pollution is being monitored.

Aurangzeb said that the burning of crop residue is increasing smog. There is a ban on plastic bags, but violations are occurring, she lamented.

Meanwhile, the government has made the use of face mask mandatory for citizens.

Earlier, the provincial government has announced the closure of schools until November 17 in different cities which have been blanketed by smog.

Authorities said primary to higher secondary level educational institutions have been closed while use of masks has been declared mandatory.

The official notification said the institutions have been closed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Gujrant, Mandi Bahaudin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Sing, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.

Schools closed in Punjab till November 17 amid increasing smog

