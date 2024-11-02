Lahore’s Air Quality further deteriorates as AQI surges to alarming 1000

LAHORE – The air quality in provincial capital Lahore continues to be a concern as it remains in the hazardous category, with Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 1000 in early hours on Sarurday.

Punjab capital, home to over 15 million, saw dramatic rise in air pollution, largely due to polluted air flowing in from India, according to a senior government official. Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb issued a warning on Saturday, stating that the severe smog is likely to persist during weekend.

The minister called for caution, particularly for individuals with respiratory, chest, or heart conditions, and advised that elderly residents should avoid outdoor activities altogether. Authorities are urging the public to remain indoors and to wear masks if they must go outside.

Lahore Air Quality Index AQI

Air Quality Index (AQI) reached lowered to around 300 at noon on Saturday, with the primary pollutant, PM2.5, measured at 208 µg/m³, exceeding safe levels. Lahore ranks as the most polluted city in Pakistan, followed by Multan and Peshawar.

City Country AQI Delhi India 273 Lahore Pakistan 249 Baghdad Iraq 243 Beijing China 194 Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo 186 Wuhan China 177 Kolkata India 173 Tehran Iran 169 Dhaka Bangladesh 164 Tashkent Uzbekistan 164