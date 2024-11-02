Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore’s Air Quality further deteriorates as AQI surges to alarming 1000

LAHORE – The air quality in provincial capital Lahore continues to be a concern as it remains in the hazardous category, with Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 1000 in early hours on Sarurday.

Punjab capital, home to over 15 million, saw dramatic rise in air pollution, largely due to polluted air flowing in from India, according to a senior government official. Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb issued a warning on Saturday, stating that the severe smog is likely to persist during weekend.

The minister called for caution, particularly for individuals with respiratory, chest, or heart conditions, and advised that elderly residents should avoid outdoor activities altogether. Authorities are urging the public to remain indoors and to wear masks if they must go outside.

Air Quality Index (AQI) reached lowered to around 300 at noon on Saturday, with the primary pollutant, PM2.5, measured at 208 µg/m³, exceeding safe levels. Lahore ranks as the most polluted city in Pakistan, followed by Multan and Peshawar.

City Country AQI
Delhi India 273
Lahore Pakistan 249
Baghdad Iraq 243
Beijing China 194
Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo 186
Wuhan China 177
Kolkata India 173
Tehran Iran 169
Dhaka Bangladesh 164
Tashkent Uzbekistan 164
PMD experts alerted citizens to deteriorating air quality, which has been further worsened by the burning of crop residues in agricultural regions of India.

Schools in Lahore likely to get Smog holidays amid hazardous AQI levels

