Sky Electric sued by Sheikh Din Welfare Trust over Faulty Solar System

LAHORE — Sheikh Din Muhammad Welfare Trust takes Sky Electric to consumer court, alleging that the company provided defective solar systems.

The complaint asserts that solar systems provided by Sky Electric were marketed as reliable solutions for the trust’s energy needs, with warranties.

The trust was purchased on the assurances and warranties provided by Sky Electric, who also handled the installation and maintenance of the systems. The systems however failed to meet the promised functional standards, which prompted officials to seek around Rs4 million in compensation.

The trust has issued formal notices to Sky Electric Private Limited, demanding accountability for the defects in their solar products as people in Pakistan continue to raise questions over product reliability, especially in growing renewable energy sector.

The consumer court is slated to hear the case in coming days, as the trust seeks to uphold consumer rights and ensure justice in this matter.