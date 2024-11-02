Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

US Launches Project to Restore Multan’s Iconic Clock Tower

Us Launches Project To Restore Multans Iconic Clock Tower

MULTAN –  US Consul General in Lahore, Kristin Hawkins, inaugurated a US government-funded project to restore Multan’s iconic clock tower during her recent visit to South Punjab.

“This project goes beyond merely restoring a historical landmark,” CG Hawkins stated. “It aims to transform the clock tower into a vibrant community hub that showcases Multan’s rich heritage and celebrates its unique artistic traditions.”

The preservation project, in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority and THAAP, will also train approximately 150 students in traditional crafts.

The clock tower restoration project is the latest in a series of U.S.-funded cultural preservation initiatives in Pakistan. Over the past twenty years, the United States has supported 35 such projects across the country.

The United States values its longstanding collaboration with Pakistan and is honoured to play a role in preserving its rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

