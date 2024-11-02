Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KP CM Gandapur’s two iPhones, wallet go missing in Islamabad 

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s mobile phones, purse and other belongings were missing from the KP House in Islamabad when he was in the capital city for holding protest at D-Chowk last month.

Reports said two iPhone 15 Pro Max, his wallet, documents, and licensed weapon were missing from the place. The chief minister is upset over loss of important contacts saved in his phones.

Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his concerns to the provincial assembly members during a meeting and obtained important phone numbers to save them again on his new phone.

While talking to media, KP’s Minister of Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar accused that the chief minister’s belongings were taken by the Islamabad IGP.

Pakhtun Yar said that the windows of the Chief Minister’s vehicle were broken at the KP House, and there is a video evidence of the incident.

He claimed that police personnel, under the supervision of the IG of Islamabad, broke the vehicle’s windows and took the chief minister’s belongings. He demanded that a case be filed against the IG.

Advisor on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, called for the immediate return of the Chief Minister’s belongings.

Mahmood Idrees

