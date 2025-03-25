Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

How many Pakistanis actually have a Bank Account in 2025?

ISLAMABAD – In this digital age, having bank account is required for basic security, financial services, and easier transactions. A recent report by Asian Development Bank (ADB) revealed that only 21percent of adults in Pakistan have access to a bank or mobile money account.

The fresh stats from Regional Development Bank highlight major gap in financial inclusion in the country of 242 million.

ADB report stated that over 1 billion people in developing nations, including Pakistan, have no access to banks, relying on informal networks for financial transactions. The report also emphasizes that women’s access to banking services is notably lower, with their participation in formal banking being only half that of men.

Asian Development Bank points to the growing potential of digital finance as a way to bridge this gap. In last decade, Pakistan has seen rapid growth in its financial services sector, with the number of bank accounts increasing by 127% from 2019 to 2024.  As of 2025, 91 million adults in Pakistan hold individual accounts, it said.

This surge in financial inclusion is linked to mobile money and digital banking platforms, offering an accessible way for many to manage their finances.

Nisab for Zakat deduction from bank accounts revealed for Ramadan 2025

