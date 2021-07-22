Eight arrested for shooting runaway bull in Karachi (VIDEO)

KARACHI – At least eight people have been apprehended for opening fire at a runaway sacrificial bull in the Scheme 33 area of the country’s largest metropolis.

Reports in local media quoting officials said the charged bull escaped and was wandering across the neighborhood for several hours before it was gunned down with automatic weapons.

As the harrowing clip of the incident took the Internet by storm, Sachal Goth police registered a case and detained the culprits on Wednesday - with the help of footage.

بریکنگ

کراچی: یونیورسٹی ہاوسنگ سوسائٹی میں قربانی کے لئیے لایا جانے والا بھینسا بپھر گیا

سیکوریٹی گارڈزاورلوگوں نے فائرنگ کرکے زخمی کیا ، 20 سے زائد گولیاں ماری گئیں تاہم بھینسا بھاگتا رہا

8 سے زائد افراد کے پاس جدید ھتیار دیکھے جا سکتے

تحقیقات کر رہےہیں ، ایس ایس پی ایسٹ pic.twitter.com/UyU9YkZQFD — RegionalTelegraph (@RegnlTelegraph) July 21, 2021

The FIR stated that the owner of the domesticated cattle picked an inexperienced butcher for the sacrifice of a huge bull. The bull escaped minutes before the sacrifice.

After chasing the charged sacrificial animal for hours, the bull’s owner, with the help of some locals and friends, opened fire at the animal with the latest rifles. The case has been lodged under Animal Act along with various other sections. Police said that further raids are being conducted to arrest other persons who can be seen in the viral video.

In the viral clip of the incident, the bull can be seen damaging several vehicles. Unable to get hold of the bull, its owners resorted to shooting it in the leg before finally getting a chance to sacrifice it.