Tourist booked for shooting Markhor in Chitral (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:25 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Tourist booked for shooting Markhor in Chitral (VIDEO)
Share

PESHAWAR – Police in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa booked a tourist for shooting an endangered female Kashmir Markhor in Chitral’s Toshi Shasha conservation center.

Reports cited that officials of the provincial wildlife department relayed that the large wild goat fell into a river near the Garam Chasma road after being hit by a bullet.

The animal, listed on the IUCN Red List as near threatened, was rescued by the wildlife officials and immediately rushed to a veterinary facility. The poor animal is said to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against the suspect, who managed to flee from the site soon after shooting the Kashmir Markhor.

KP lawmaker Faisal Amin Khan while commenting on the matter said all-out efforts will be made to nab the culprit.

The national animal of Pakistan Markhor is endangered in the area because of habitat loss, unsustainable hunting, and competition with domestic livestock. Its habitat includes the Hindu Kush Himalayas in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

Stray leopard beaten to death by locals in ... 10:58 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

Locals killed a leopard in Abbotabat’s Circle Bakote area after it entered populated area, it emerged on ...

The animal is protected by local and international laws like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. It can be found in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Kalash Valley, Hunza among other Northern parts of Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan has introduced a scheme that makes the hunt legal for the four-legged herbivore. A hunting trophy license is issued after a proper auction by Peshawar’s wildlife department. The highest bidder is then given a permit to hunt one animal.

Video of cruel bear-baiting goes viral amid call ... 11:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Animal rights activists are calling for a ban on bear-baiting after a video of the bloody form of ...

More From This Category
Man slams four-month-old son to death in ...
06:24 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
World Bank approves $800 million loan for Pakistan
06:09 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf denies secret meeting ...
06:00 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Punjab announces month-long summer vacation for ...
05:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
1000 Schengen visa stickers go missing from ...
03:59 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Air Chief discusses defence ties with top Turkish ...
03:27 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Hira Mani slapped her friend?
04:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr