Eidul Fitr 2025: Here’s how government employees can enjoy 8-day break

LAHORE – The government of Sindh announced additional public holiday on April 4 to mark death anniversary of former Prime Minister and late PPP leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The move extends Eidul Fitr 2025 break for government employees in province to week long festivity.

Eidul Fitr holidays, are from March 31 to April 2, will be extended with addition of April 4 holiday. Employees can also benefit from the regular weekend breaks on March 29 and 30.

By taking just one day off on Thursday, April 3, they will enjoy a 8-day holiday, running from Saturday, March 29, to Sunday, April 6.

This extended break will offer government employees opportunity to celebrate Eidul Fitr festivities with their families.

The exact date of Eidul Fitr will depend on sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, and the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has predicted the moon will be visible on March 30, likely marking Eidul Fitr on March 31, 2025.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

