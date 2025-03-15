Case registered against private housing society’s manager in Islamabad for fraud

ISLAMABAD – Police have registered a case against a manager of a private housing society for allegedly defrauding an individual of Rs4.9 million in Islamabad.

The case has been registered against Muhammad Arshad at the Secretariat Police Station on a complaint Malik Shehbaz for not returning the latter’s payment.

Shehbaz told police that he had personal relations with Arshad, adding that the suspect had sought financial support for revival of his trouble-hit housing society.

The complainant said he arranged money to hold an event at a private hotel on Murree Road for Arshad’s housing society, adding that the suspect had promised to return the amount.

He said the event cost him Rs4.15 million while he additionally spent Rs900,000 for promotional activities.

Shehbaz said he made repeated requests to Arshad to repay his loan, adding that he has now approached the police to take an action against the suspect and recover his amount.