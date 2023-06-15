PPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi mayor with 173 votes

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.

