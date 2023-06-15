Search

PPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi mayor with 173 votes

Web Desk 12:32 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Source: barristermurtazawahabofficial/Facebook

KARACHI – Ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui has clinched the Karachi Mayor seat by outclassing Jamat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

According to unofficial and unverified results, the PPP stalwart secured 173 votes whereas Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman got 160 votes.

The development comes as JI, and PPP locked horns for Karachi Mayor and Deputy Mayor seats at Karachi Arts Council (KAC).

More to follow...

