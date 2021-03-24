WWF-Pakistan welcomes Ushna Shah as goodwill ambassador
Share
ISLAMABAD – The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Wednesday welcomed Pakistani actress Ushna Shah to the panda family, hoping that the partnership will bring great value to our mission of nature conservation in Pakistan.
“Besides being a brilliant actress, Ushna is an ardent environmental activist and a fervent supporter of animal rights, protection of endangered species in Pakistan, and conserving the environment,” the WWF said in a social media post.
Born in Toronto, Canada, Ushna Shah is an animal lover and a strong advocate for better treatment of animals in Pakistan
View this post on Instagram
The 31-year-old is the daughter of Ismat Tahira and sister of actress Irsa Ghazal and acclaimed director Shah Sharahbeel.
She has worked in numerous dramas while marking success in each of them with her exceptional talent. Her famous dramas include Balaa, Alif, Allah Aur Insan, Bashar Momin, and many more. Ushna has a passion for theatre, acting, and writing as well.
Ushna Shah claps back at trolls who tries to ... 03:57 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s entertainment industry figures are no strangers to social media trolling and fat-shaming, but ...
- FIA unearths mega financial scam by Pakistan sugar mafia ahead of ...11:16 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistan refuses to renew Nawaz Sharif’s passport10:42 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- PEMRA shields NAB against 'judgemental and unipolar remarks' on TV ...10:23 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Hania Aamir’s viral dance video leaves fans awestruck08:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Emraan Hashmi reveals family background on 42nd birthday07:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021