WWF-Pakistan welcomes Ushna Shah as goodwill ambassador
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Wednesday welcomed Pakistani actress Ushna Shah to the panda family, hoping that the partnership will bring great value to our mission of nature conservation in Pakistan.

“Besides being a brilliant actress, Ushna is an ardent environmental activist and a fervent supporter of animal rights, protection of endangered species in Pakistan, and conserving the environment,” the WWF said in a social media post.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Ushna Shah is an animal lover and a strong advocate for better treatment of animals in Pakistan 

The 31-year-old is the daughter of Ismat Tahira and sister of actress Irsa Ghazal and acclaimed director Shah Sharahbeel.

She has worked in numerous dramas while marking success in each of them with her exceptional talent. Her famous dramas include Balaa, Alif, Allah Aur Insan, Bashar Momin, and many more. Ushna has a passion for theatre, acting, and writing as well.

