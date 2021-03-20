‘Let’s defeat coronavirus together’ – Pakistani celebs unite to spread awareness against Covid-19

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrities have now come together to spread awareness on coronavirus as the third wave of the novel virus intensifies in the country.

In the video message of The Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistani stars including Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz, Bilal Abbas and others can be seen talking about the measures that should be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

کورونا کی تیسری لہر اور بھی مہلک ہوسکتی ہے۔ لہذٰہ تمام پاکستانیوں پر ذمہداری عائد ہوتی ہے کہ پہلے سے بھی ذیادہ احتیاط سے کام لیں اور حکومت کی بتائی گئی احتیاطی تدابیر پر عمل کریں۔ #اب_احتیاط_اور_بھی_زیادہ pic.twitter.com/YJWPncLPpv — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 19, 2021

The celebrities urge on the significance of social distancing and wearing protective gear to stern the spread of the deadly virus.

Mahira Khan while speaking in the 36-second video on the national public health message said ‘Let’s defeat corona together,’ while Bilal Abbas urges masses to use face masks and sanitize the hands. Suno Chanda actor also mentioned to keep a six feet distance from each other and avoid going to crowded places.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has spiked up to 10 percent on Saturday (today) as Pakistan recorded 3,876 confirmed cases - an eight-month high.

Pakistan also recorded at least 42 fatalities from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total tally of the cases has reached 623,135 out of which 29,576 were categorised as active. The highest number of cases to date has been reported in Sindh followed by Punjab and other provinces.

In another shocking news, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, his medical aide confirmed today. It comes just two days after the premier received his COVID-19 jab with the Sinopharm vaccine.