10:36 AM | 22 May, 2021
COVID19: Pakistan starts vaccinating people 30 or older
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has started vaccinating people who are 30 years old or above in a bid to inoculate young citizens amid the rise in cases and fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ‘Vaccination for 30 -40 years begins today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned vaccination center on the given date (or afterward) and get vaccinated’.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Minister and NCOC chief Asad Umar, in a tweet, announced that ‘In today’s National Command Operation Center (NCOC) meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow’.

‘The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today’, the statement added.

The south asian country is currently using China’s Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccine to vaccinate the citizens.

According to the latest statistics from Pakistan’s top monitoring body, a total of 1,193,441 people have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 while 2,631,873 partially vaccinated. As many as 176,907 citizens got vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

