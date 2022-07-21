Pakistan reports 599 new Covid cases, 3 deaths
Web Desk
09:42 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 599 new Covid cases, 3 deaths
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 599 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 21,315 samples, placing the country’s active case count at 10,004 cases and the positivity rate at 2.81%.

Meanwhile, three patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,455, while 265 patients recovered.

However, 170 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports seven deaths, 592 ... 10:00 AM | 20 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 592 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as the positivity ratio was ...

More From This Category
PIA slashes 15pc fares for international flights
12:10 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
ECP postpones second phase of LG polls in Sindh, ...
08:30 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
CEO Kartarpur sacked on ‘corruption charges’
11:56 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa launches ...
10:21 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Army Chief inaugurates Tunneling Institute of ...
07:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Imran Khan alleges 'horse trading' by ruling ...
06:29 PM | 20 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madiha Iftikhar’s new dance video goes viral
11:35 AM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr