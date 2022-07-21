Pakistan reports 599 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 599 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 21,315 samples, placing the country’s active case count at 10,004 cases and the positivity rate at 2.81%.

COVID-19 Statistics 21 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,315

Positive Cases: 599

Positivity %: 2.81%

Deaths: 03

Patients on Critical Care: 170 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, three patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,455, while 265 patients recovered.

However, 170 patients are still being treated in critical care units.