Pakistan reports 599 new Covid cases, 3 deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 599 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.
The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 21,315 samples, placing the country’s active case count at 10,004 cases and the positivity rate at 2.81%.
COVID-19 Statistics 21 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 21, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,315
Positive Cases: 599
Positivity %: 2.81%
Deaths: 03
Patients on Critical Care: 170
Meanwhile, three patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 30,455, while 265 patients recovered.
However, 170 patients are still being treated in critical care units.
