WATCH: Man arrested after attempting to attack Imam e Kaaba during Friday sermon
Web Desk
11:08 AM | 22 May, 2021
WATCH: Man arrested after attempting to attack Imam e Kaaba during Friday sermon
Share

RIYADH – Public security officials Friday apprehended a man who attempted to attack Sheikh Baleelah who was delivering the sermon before Friday prayer at the Kaaba.

In the viral clip of the incident, on-duty guards can be seen nailing the man and handed him over to the personnel concerned. A spokesman for the police while speaking with Arab news told that the state law will take its course.

A statement issued by the official Twitter handle of Haramain Sharifain stated ‘An incident took place earlier today when a man in Ihram attempted to enter the minbar of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah while Sheikh Baleelah was delivering the Khutbah, the man was apprehended by Public Security Officials immediately and has been taken into custody’.

Reports suggest that the attacker, donning the ihram, was carrying a hand weapon while charging toward the pulpit from where the Imam was delivering his sermon.

This is not the first incident as a knife-wielding man chanting slogans of terror outfits was detained last month in the Grand Mosque.

Terror plot to hit Grand Mosque in Makkah foiled, ... 10:14 AM | 24 Jun, 2017

JEDDAH - Saudi Arabia on Friday claimed to have foiled a major attempt to carry out an attack on the Grand Mosque area ...

More From This Category
WATCH - Four injured in 15-vehicle pile-up due to ...
12:52 PM | 22 May, 2021
‘My driver recognised me from the images’ – ...
12:27 PM | 22 May, 2021
First case of fully vaccinated person testing ...
10:33 PM | 21 May, 2021
'Blood' moon eclipse on May 26
09:19 PM | 21 May, 2021
At least 20 Palestinians injured as Israeli ...
05:26 PM | 21 May, 2021
Indian air force pilot killed as MiG-21 crashes ...
12:35 PM | 21 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘My driver recognised me from the images’ – Bollywood actor Radhika Apte breaks ...
12:27 PM | 22 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr