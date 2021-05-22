‘My driver recognised me from the images’ – Bollywood actor Radhika Apte breaks silence on her nude clip leak

MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about the time when a nude clip was leaked online and it was rumored to be hers.

The 35-year-old, while refuting her presence in the obscene clip, stated the allegations as a sham and explained how the whole episode affected her mental health.

The Padman actor also confessed that she was badly trolled after which she became more body confident. Narrating the ordeal to a fashion magazine, the actor told she couldn’t step out of the house for four days. Adding that, she chose to stay during the peak of the scandal not because of what all the media reported about her but because her driver, watchman, and even stylist recognized her from the alleged nude leaks.

‘Those leaked photos were bare-skinned selfies while anyone with sane eyes would have guessed it wasn’t me’, she further clarified.

The outspoken actor while speaking about her role of a sex worker in the 2015 movie Parched told that ‘I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face. I really needed that role back then’.

‘When a nude clip of mine leaked while I was filming Clean Shaven and when I stripped for Parched, I realized that there’s nothing left for me to hide', she further added.

The Indian actor was last seen in the science fiction series 'Ok Computer' and will next be seen in 'Mrs. Undercover'.