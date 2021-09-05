Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The known director took to the Instagram and confirmed that she diagnosed with Covid-19.

Sharing her stunning photo with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, “U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot.”

Earlier, there were reports Farah has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Indian media Farah also recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 show with Shilpa Shetty.