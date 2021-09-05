Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Share
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
The known director took to the Instagram and confirmed that she diagnosed with Covid-19.
Sharing her stunning photo with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, “U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot.”
Earlier, there were reports Farah has tested positive for Covid-19.
According to Indian media Farah also recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 show with Shilpa Shetty.
Yasir Hussain gives scathing reply to Sharmila ... 12:43 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
KARACHI – The Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, who is known for his outspoken personality, has clapped back at PPP ...
- PM Imran lashes out at ‘Nazi-inspired’ Indian govt for booking ...01:55 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
-
- DG ISI meets former Afghan PM, Taliban leaders in Kabul01:12 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
-
- Muzaffargarh man arrested for raping, assaulting woman sub-inspector12:01 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
-
- Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 ...09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan turn out to be fans of ‘Dirilis: ...07:49 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021