Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Web Desk
01:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. 

The known director took to the Instagram and confirmed that she diagnosed with Covid-19.  

Sharing her stunning photo with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, “U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday) p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot.”

Earlier, there were reports Farah has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Indian media Farah also recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 show with Shilpa Shetty.

