FM Qureshi expresses grief over NMU VC's demise
09:34 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
MULTAN – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern over sad demise of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University and know surgeon Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha.
Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked that he was very saddened after hearing news of death of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha.
"His services in fighting against COVID 19 will be remembered for long time," said a release issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family.
He prayed for the departed soul and the members of the bereaved family.
