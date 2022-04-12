Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to ‘all-time low’ since first wave

10:52 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to ‘all-time low’ since first wave
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported only 62 novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours as the positivity ration dropped to all-time low since the first wave of the infection erupted in 2020.

According to the National Institute of Health, 21,437 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours and positivity ration recorded at 0.28%.

Furthermore, Pakistan reported no COVID-19 related deaths last week for the first time in two years, the top health body said on Twitter.

According to the NIH, “Alhamdulillah, no COVID-related death was reported last week. This improvement happened for the first time in over 2 years!”

On March 31, Pakistan has officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light of drop in new Covid cases in South Asian country.

How NCOC helped Pakistan fight COVID-19 pandemic ... 10:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations Sunday released a special documentary on Sunday as August 8 marks 500 ...

More From This Category
PTI submits no-confidence motion against AJK PM ...
11:20 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Watch: Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour ...
10:01 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
US responds as Shehbaz Sharif elected new ...
09:34 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election ...
11:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly ...
09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone ...
09:37 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
10:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr