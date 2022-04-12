Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to ‘all-time low’ since first wave
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported only 62 novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours as the positivity ration dropped to all-time low since the first wave of the infection erupted in 2020.
According to the National Institute of Health, 21,437 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours and positivity ration recorded at 0.28%.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,437
Positive Cases: 62
Positivity %: 0.28%
Deaths: 01
Patients on Critical Care: 269
As of today, COVID-19 disease statistics are all-time low since the first wave.
Furthermore, Pakistan reported no COVID-19 related deaths last week for the first time in two years, the top health body said on Twitter.
According to the NIH, “Alhamdulillah, no COVID-related death was reported last week. This improvement happened for the first time in over 2 years!”
On March 31, Pakistan has officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light of drop in new Covid cases in South Asian country.
