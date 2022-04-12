Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio drops to ‘all-time low’ since first wave

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported only 62 novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours as the positivity ration dropped to all-time low since the first wave of the infection erupted in 2020.

According to the National Institute of Health, 21,437 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours and positivity ration recorded at 0.28%.

COVID-19 Statistics 12 Apr 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,437

Positive Cases: 62

Positivity %: 0.28%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 269

As of today, COVID-19 disease statistics are all-time low since the first wave. — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 12, 2022

Furthermore, Pakistan reported no COVID-19 related deaths last week for the first time in two years, the top health body said on Twitter.

According to the NIH, “Alhamdulillah, no COVID-related death was reported last week. This improvement happened for the first time in over 2 years!”

Alhamdulillah, no COVID-related death was reported last week. This improvement happened for the first time in over 2 years! 🇵🇰 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 12, 2022

On March 31, Pakistan has officially closed down NCOC, the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy, in light of drop in new Covid cases in South Asian country.