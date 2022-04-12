No-confidence motion submitted against AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi

MUZAFFARABAD – A group of lawmakers Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi

The motion carries signatures of 25 PTI lawmakers and it was submitted to the assembly secretariat by finance minister Majid Khan and Akbar Ibrahim, reports said.

The name of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has been recommended for the position.

In the 53-member assembly, Niazi will require support of 27 lawmakers to continue as the prime minister of the region.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who belongs to the Dulli family of tehsil Abbaspur in AJK's Poonch district, had been nominated by former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan after PTI won the elections in 2021.

Niazi had received 33 votes in race for the leaders of Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, whereas joint opposition's candidate Chaudhry Latif Akbar garnered 15 votes.