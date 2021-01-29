UN Secretary General gets vaccinated against Covid-19

NEW YORK – UN Secretary General António Guterres announced that he got vaccinated against Covid-19 in a statement issued by the UNICEF on Thursday.

“I was fortunate and grateful to get the first dose of my COVID-19 vaccine today," Guterres said. "We must get to work to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere. Our world can only get ahead of this virus one way — in solidarity. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. My thanks to all the essential and frontline workers who have risked their own health to protect and support their communities. Solidarity is crucial in our global fight against the pandemic."

UNICEF also gave a message to the public, asking anyone who has gotten a vaccine or knows someone who has received the shot to post a picture with the V-sign and a message telling why it is important to them.