Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan

LAHORE –The Christian community across Pakistan, just as other parts of the world is celebrating the holy festival of Christmas with religious fervor to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

The day started with special prayers at Churches. The colonies have been decorated with Christmas trees, lights and different ornaments.

Security has been increased to avoid any eventuality on the holy festival. Members of the churches will attend special services where prayers will also be offered for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi also extended Christmas wishes.

Taking it to Twitter the premier wrote “Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs.”

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2020

President Dr Arif Alvi said "I extend my heartfelt felicitations to our Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world on the joyous occasion of Christmas and wish them a happy new year. Christmas is an occasion to share the happiness and blessings of God with our loved ones."