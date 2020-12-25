No power on earth can undo Pakistan, says Pakistan Army Chief
No power on earth can undo Pakistan, says Pakistan Army Chief
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday has paid homage to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The military’s media wing quoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a tweet, "No power on earth can undo Pakistan. Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation."

December 25th marks the birthday of the founder of the nation, which is being observed across Pakistan today with national zeal and fervor. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on this day in 1876, in Karachi.

A public holiday has been declared at all the government institutions, and the national flag is hoisting atop all public and private buildings.

On the occasion of Quaid’s birth anniversary, special events are being held all over Pakistan.

