No power on earth can undo Pakistan, says Pakistan Army Chief

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday has paid homage to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The military’s media wing quoted General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a tweet, "No power on earth can undo Pakistan. Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation."

No power on earth can undo #Pakistan. “Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation”, COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2020

December 25th marks the birthday of the founder of the nation, which is being observed across Pakistan today with national zeal and fervor. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on this day in 1876, in Karachi.

Nation celebrates Quaid’s 145th birth ... 09:25 AM | 25 Dec, 2020 LAHORE - The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of the father of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ...

A public holiday has been declared at all the government institutions, and the national flag is hoisting atop all public and private buildings.

On the occasion of Quaid’s birth anniversary, special events are being held all over Pakistan.