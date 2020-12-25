Nation celebrates Quaid’s 145th birth anniversary today
Web Desk
09:25 AM | 25 Dec, 2020
Nation celebrates Quaid’s 145th birth anniversary today
LAHORE - The nation is celebrating 144th birth anniversary of the father of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday) with traditional zeal and fervour.

December 25th is a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on government buildings throughout the country. 

The day started with a change of guard’s ceremony at Jinnah's mausoleum in Karachi.

A number of activities will be held in government and private organizations to highlight Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong struggle and to highlight his guiding principles.

Paying tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the President and the Prime Minister have urged the nation to follow the footsteps of Jinnah in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges.

President Dr Arif Alvi said we should reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour. He said on this day, we must also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are being subjected to the worst kind of state-terrorism for over seven decades.

