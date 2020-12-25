Dunk-ed: Fahad Mustafa faces backlash over new production venture on sexual harassment

12:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Dunk-ed: Fahad Mustafa faces backlash over new production venture on sexual harassment
Fahad Mustafa is an established name of the entertainment industry. Alongside brilliant acting skills, he also hosts a popular TV game show Jeeto Pakistan. The 37-year-old star runs the successful production house Big Bang Entertainment producing successful hits of 2020.

Shedding light on the plot of his latest production venture Dunk, he stated: "95% cases of sexual harassment are genuine but in some cases, people are falsely accused, so we have to tell every kind of story.”

Further, the Load Wedding star went on to say that his new drama depicts reality very closely and that Dunk “is a tribute to every victim who has been falsely accused of sexual harassment”.

After his revelation, Twitter has been outraged since the plot of Dunk propagates a narrative which may prevent victims of sexual harassment from speaking their truth out of the fear of being labelled as liars.

The Internet remains divided as a majority is calling Dunk supporters “rape apologists.”A disappointed audience has also seen questioning why entertainment has reduced its content on showing narratives that portray women in a negative light.

Here some of the tweets  :

Others are questioning that being an accused harasser is an achievement so big that one needs to pay tribute to it.

