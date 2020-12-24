Quaid Day: Pakistan celebrates 145th birth anniversary of founding father tomorrow

LAHORE – The Pakistani nation is set to celebrate the 145th birthday of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on December 25 (Friday) with traditional zeal and fervour.

Born in 1876, Jinnah received his primary education in in Karachi and went abroad for higher studies. He joined the All India Muslim League in 1913 and his political career came under the influence of the Britain law where he studied. In 1892, in London the Graham's Shipping and Trading Company Office offered him an apprenticeship.

During his academic studies, he came across the British leaders like William Gladstone and John Morley and was impressed by their thoughts in the United Kingdom. Also, he came to know the political viewpoints of the Indian leaders, Dadabhai Naoroji and Sir Feroz Shah Mehta, and commended

their moderate visions at various occasions.

It was Jinnah who re-organised the people and Muslim League at one forum, during the crucial period of Indian history from the year 1936 to 1939. Under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muslims struggled for a separate country. The Quaid-e-Azam was also the first Governor General of Pakistan.

Only a year after the establishment of Pakistan, he passed away on September 11, 1948.