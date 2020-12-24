Pakistan to launch new e-passport service on April 28
Web Desk
04:31 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan to launch new e-passport service on April 28
Share

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said an SMS service is being launched to inform people six months prior to the expiry of their passports.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, Rasheed said the federal government also plans to launch new e-passport service on April 28 next year.

Pakistanis aspiring to go to the Middle East will be issued passport for ten years, the minister said, adding that home delivery of passports is being started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He further said the process of visa issuance to the Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects will be made further easy.

Rasheed told the media that he has directed to shorten the ECL and the blacklist as there are one hundred thousand people on the blacklist.

He said only those elements involved in criminal and anti-state activities should be kept in the list.

‘Photoshopped’: Woman from viral photos with ... 10:41 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – A woman whose pictures with Sheikh Rasheed went viral this week has denied having any relation with the ...

More From This Category
Army chief, DG ISI call on Imran Khan at PM House ...
05:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan demands action over unabated Indian ...
04:52 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Quaid Day: Pakistan celebrates 145th birth ...
04:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
It was Ishaq Dar who ‘wanted to be’ on ...
03:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
New oil, gas reserves discovered in KPK: OGDCL
02:41 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
AL Noor Orchard West Marina residential plot ...
02:08 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming its the ultimate ...
06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr