Pakistan to launch new e-passport service on April 28
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said an SMS service is being launched to inform people six months prior to the expiry of their passports.
Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, Rasheed said the federal government also plans to launch new e-passport service on April 28 next year.
Pakistanis aspiring to go to the Middle East will be issued passport for ten years, the minister said, adding that home delivery of passports is being started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
He further said the process of visa issuance to the Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects will be made further easy.
Rasheed told the media that he has directed to shorten the ECL and the blacklist as there are one hundred thousand people on the blacklist.
He said only those elements involved in criminal and anti-state activities should be kept in the list.
