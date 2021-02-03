TikToker Ali Hasnain arrested for displaying illegal arms in Lahore
Web Desk
10:32 AM | 3 Feb, 2021
TikToker Ali Hasnain arrested for displaying illegal arms in Lahore
LAHORE – Punjab police arrested a TikTok user for displaying illegal arms videos on the highly popular video-sharing platform on Tuesday.

Ali Hasnain, a resident of Lahore’s Ichhra neighborhood used to promote gun culture by featuring illegal weaponry and ammunition in the videos.

A case has been registered under the possession of illegal weapons and police have also seized the displayed weapons and ammunition.

Public display of weapons is a serious offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison in Pakistan.

Earlier in December 2020, Pashto singer Neelum Gul arrested for firing gunshots in the air to celebrate the purchase of a new car. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police said the singer was arrested after a video of aerial firing went viral on social media.

