‘Good news’ for students as no homework for summer vacations this year
Share
KARACHI – At least forty percent of the syllabus left due to the school's closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be taught in the next academic year, Sindh Education Department said Wednesday.
The announcement added that the main topics left out of the curriculum in this academic year will be included in the next academic year.
Academics from primary to grade 8 will be completed by June 6, whereas their examinations are scheduled after that. The board directed the school's administration to announce nursery to eighth-grade examination results by end of June.
There will be no homework for students during the summer vacations in 2021 and the new session will be commencing from August this year.
For the secondary group, classes from grade 9 to 12 will be continued till June 26. The examinations will start from July 1 to July 15.
‘Surprise’ – Shafqat Mehmood appears in ... 05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood’s announcement for opening educational ...
Earlier on Friday, all public and private, primary and middle schools and universities reopened after the Covid-19 closure. The provincial government has issued a notification in the light of the decision made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country.
9th to 12th classes to start from Monday; primary ... 12:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said keeping in view the increase in coronavirus ...
- TikTokers killed in Karachi turn out to be history-sheeters, police12:06 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- National coronavirus vaccination drive begins across Pakistan11:29 AM | 3 Feb, 2021
- ‘Good news’ for students as no homework for summer vacations this ...10:50 AM | 3 Feb, 2021
- TikToker Ali Hasnain arrested for displaying illegal arms in Lahore10:32 AM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries including Pakistan09:44 AM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar08:05 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani student appointed as UN Youth Envoy for sustainable ...06:21 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing workload06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021