‘Good news’ for students as no homework for summer vacations this year

KARACHI – At least forty percent of the syllabus left due to the school's closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be taught in the next academic year, Sindh Education Department said Wednesday.

The announcement added that the main topics left out of the curriculum in this academic year will be included in the next academic year.

Academics from primary to grade 8 will be completed by June 6, whereas their examinations are scheduled after that. The board directed the school's administration to announce nursery to eighth-grade examination results by end of June.

There will be no homework for students during the summer vacations in 2021 and the new session will be commencing from August this year.

For the secondary group, classes from grade 9 to 12 will be continued till June 26. The examinations will start from July 1 to July 15.

Earlier on Friday, all public and private, primary and middle schools and universities reopened after the Covid-19 closure. The provincial government has issued a notification in the light of the decision made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country.