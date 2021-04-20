Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-20-Updated 10:00 AM
09:56 AM | 20 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.50
|153.40
|Euro
|EUR
|181
|183
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|210
|213
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.30
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.30
|40.90
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117
|118.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|120.50
|122.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112
|113.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- UAE extends deadline of $2bn loan repayment for Pakistan12:13 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani origin young innovator named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list11:45 AM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Teenage boy 'gang-raped', filmed by six in Punjab’s Pakpattan11:14 AM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Over 100 clerics of banned TLP placed on fourth schedule10:45 AM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-20-Updated ...09:56 AM | 20 Apr, 2021
Video goes viral as Ali Zafar gives his mother a foot massage
11:37 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Amir Liaquat's Nagin dance video goes viral06:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Alia Bhatt comments on Pakistani rapper-comedian's latest video05:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Ali Azmat tests positive for COVID-1904:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021