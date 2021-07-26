Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.5pc

At least 32 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,752 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,048 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,008,446.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,641 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 927,599. The national positivity rate was recorded at 7.51 percent.

At least 367,092 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 353,238 in Punjab 141,925 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,780 in Islamabad, 29,571 in Balochistan, 22,093 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,747 in Gilgit-Baltistan.