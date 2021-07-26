Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 July 2021
Web Desk
10:13 AM | 26 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 July 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,700 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,050 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,210 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,560.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Karachi PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Islamabad PKR 109,750 PKR 1,568
Peshawar PKR 109,800 PKR 1,568
Quetta PKR 109,850 PKR 1,568
Sialkot PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Attock PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Gujranwala PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Jehlum PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Multan PKR 109,840 PKR 1,568
Bahawalpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Gujrat PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Nawabshah PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Chakwal PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Hyderabad PKR 109,850 PKR 1,568
Nowshehra PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Sargodha PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Faisalabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568
Mirpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,568

