10:41 AM | 26 Jul, 2021
PML-N’s Atta Tarar granted bail
GUJRANWALA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Tarar and three other supporters of the party were granted interim bail by a local court in Gujranwala on Monday.

A local court on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Tarar and three other party supporters.

According to Atta Tarar’s counsel, local magistrate Asif Khan granted bail to the PML-N leader and three other arrested activists of the party today.

On Sunday night, Atta Tarar and scores of PML-N workers had been arrested in Gujranwala.

After the arrest of Tarar, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz came down hard on the government. In a tweet, she wrote, “Ataa Tarar arrested. Sharam kero.”

