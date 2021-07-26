PML-N’s Atta Tarar granted bail
GUJRANWALA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Atta Tarar and three other supporters of the party were granted interim bail by a local court in Gujranwala on Monday.
According to Atta Tarar’s counsel, local magistrate Asif Khan granted bail to the PML-N leader and three other arrested activists of the party today.
On Sunday night, Atta Tarar and scores of PML-N workers had been arrested in Gujranwala.
After the arrest of Tarar, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz came down hard on the government. In a tweet, she wrote, “Ataa Tarar arrested. Sharam kero.”
Ataa Tarar arrested. Sharam kero.— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 25, 2021
