Pakistan reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months as positivity ratio soars to 8.46pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 4,950 new coronavirus cases, 65 deaths on Saturday - a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a three-month high.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,360 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,029,811.

Statistics 31 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,479

Positive Cases: 4950

Positivity % : 8.46%

Deaths : 65 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 31, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,321 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 940,164. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,287 while the national positivity ratio soared at 8.46 percent.

At least 380,093 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 356,211 in Punjab 143,673 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87,304 in Islamabad, 30,289 in Balochistan, 24,145 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,096 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,041 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,971 in Sindh, 4,456 in KP, 801 in Islamabad, 622 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 141 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Sumbul Iqbal contracts coronavirus 03:32 PM | 30 Jul, 2021 Pakistan TV actress Sumbul Iqbal has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the ...

The health facilities across the country conducted 58,479 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,995,153 since the first case was reported.

On Friday, the Sindh government decided to impose an immediate lockdown in Karachi till August 8 to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was made by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while chairing the coronavirus task force meeting which was attended by provincial ministers, medical experts, and representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).