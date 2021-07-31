Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 31 July 2021
09:45 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 31, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|161.30
|162.30
|Euro
|EUR
|187.50
|189.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|222
|225
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|43.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|43
|43.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116
|118
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|125
|127
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|116
|118
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.10
|160
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- PM Imran extends condolences to Turkey over forest fire causalities10:20 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:45 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan reports highest daily COVID cases in 3 months as positivity ...09:25 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 July 202109:13 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul actresses Esra Bilgic, Gulsim Ali sad over Turkey forest ...11:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul actresses Esra Bilgic, Gulsim Ali sad over Turkey forest fires
11:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
- Yumna Zaidi shares adorable photos of her 32nd birthday09:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
- Asim Azhar performs soulful rendition of Janam Fida-e-Haideri06:30 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
- Indian remake of Noor Jehan’s song in anti-Pakistan movie angers ...09:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021