PM Imran extends condolences to Turkey over forest fire causalities

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday extended condolences to Turkey over the deaths caused by forest fires raging through the southern coastal regions over the past few days.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote “We stand with the govt and people of Turkey and share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy”.

We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy. Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish govt & people may need at this difficult time. https://t.co/cb30nZiZjo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 30, 2021

He further added that “Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish government and people may need at this difficult time”.

In the meanwhile, the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul hailed PM for expressing solidarity with his country and people. “Thank you for your solidarity Wazir-e-Azam [Prime Minister]," Yurdakul said in a tweet.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed grief over causalities in forest fires.

"Pakistan shares our condolences and support to the government of Turkey and to our Turkish brothers and sisters over the loss of lives and property as a result of deadly forest fires," he said in a statement.

Dozens of fires have erupted across Turkey including in many coastal Mediterranean provinces. The authorities have managed to bring at least 70 of the forest fires across the country under control, while efforts continue to contain the remaining, per reports. The massive fires in southern Turkey have so far killed three people in Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, and one in the southern Aegean province of Mugla.