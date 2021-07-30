Sumbul Iqbal contracts coronavirus

Pakistan TV actress Sumbul Iqbal has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Dulhan actor urged her fans to stay safe and also pray for her speedy recovery.

“Covid positive, stay safe everyone,” she wrote in the caption.

“Remember me in your prayers,” the 30-year-old continued .

Earlier, Sumbul’s sister Kompal Shumail had also contracted the virus.