Maya Ali silences body-shamers in latest viral video

Pakistan’s glitz and glam industry figures are no strangers to trolling and fat-shaming. Lately, the backlash and moral policing seem to intensify with the internet becoming a toxic environment.

Despite the burgeoning list of hate comments, most celebrities turn a deaf ear towards demeaning remarks but Maya Ali is not the one to tolerate the backlash.

In a recent interview, the Teefa in Trouble star speaks her heart out whilst talking about her views on trolls and body shaming. The Sanam star starts by highlighting that we as a society love to bring religion into every aspect.

Stressing on the body-shaming topic, Maya says that while people are busy questioning why someone is too fat or too slim or too dark, they forget that everyone is Allah's creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Popcorn (@ent_popcorn)

Further, she adds that while harbouring derogatory opinions we forget that shaming and humiliating someone on the basis of their actions or looks is also not permitted in Islam.

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.