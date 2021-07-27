Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars.

With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.

Marking her 32nd birthday, the Parey Hut Love star kicked started her birthday celebration with balloons, smiles and a gigantic cake.

Posing for the camera, the actress expressed her gratitude while holding her peach fondant cake in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

Recently, Maya Ali won the Most Stylish Actor Film awards at the much talked about Hum Style Awards 2021.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.