Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style
Share

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars.

With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.

Marking her 32nd birthday, the Parey Hut Love star kicked started her birthday celebration with balloons, smiles and a gigantic cake.

Posing for the camera, the actress expressed her gratitude while holding her peach fondant cake in hand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

Recently, Maya Ali won the Most Stylish Actor Film awards at the much talked about Hum Style Awards 2021.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Maya Ali’s new dance video goes viral 02:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

Pakistan superstar Maya Ali’s dance video at a wedding went viral on the internet. In the video, Maya Ali can be ...

More From This Category
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with new ...
05:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Sonya Hussyn hints at getting married soon
04:32 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Birthday wishes pour in as Humayun Saeed turns 50
03:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan's new dance video goes viral
01:35 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Meesha Shafi slams Saba Qamar for 'hypocritical ...
02:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Abdul Razzaq spills the beans about his ...
01:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style
07:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr