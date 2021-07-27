Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style
Share
Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars.
With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses.
Marking her 32nd birthday, the Parey Hut Love star kicked started her birthday celebration with balloons, smiles and a gigantic cake.
Posing for the camera, the actress expressed her gratitude while holding her peach fondant cake in hand.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.
Recently, Maya Ali won the Most Stylish Actor Film awards at the much talked about Hum Style Awards 2021.
On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.
Maya Ali’s new dance video goes viral 02:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Pakistan superstar Maya Ali’s dance video at a wedding went viral on the internet. In the video, Maya Ali can be ...
- PM Imran's cabinet approves Pakistan Cyber Security Policy 202107:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Blinken in India to take up grave human rights violations with Modi07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Parents remanded to jail as Zahir Jaffer 'confesses to' killing Noor ...07:18 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
-
- vivo ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands in Q2 2021, ...06:42 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with new dance video in saree05:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021