Blinken in India to take up grave human rights violations with Modi

07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Blinken in India to take up grave human rights violations with Modi
Share

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting India on Tuesday where he will take up the issue of grave human rights violations in the country during his meetings with Indian Prime Minister and other cabinet members.

The agenda of Antony Blinken's visit to India was shared by US state department spokesman Ned Price during a media briefing in Washington regarding the visit.

Meanwhile, US based rights body, the Human Rights Watch, has deplored the state of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In its annual review of human rights practices around the globe, the watchdog cited ordeal of hundreds of Kashmiris who are facing detentions without charge under the draconian Public Safety Act.          

The report said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act continued to provide immunity from prosecution to Indian security forces, even for most serious human rights abuses.

It also criticized the Indian government's new media policy in Jammu and Kashmir that contained vague provisions to abuse and unnecessarily penalize the freedom of speech.

The report also pointed out to the huge financial loss to the territory due to the lockdown.

On the other hand, a complete shutdown is being observed today (Tuesday) in protest against the visit by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said that the Indian president as supreme commander of Indian armed forces, involved in massacring Kashmiri youth with impunity, is on a military mission to hobnob with the forces’ personnel and discuss ways and means on how to intensify brutalities in the territory.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other global human rights organizations to prevent India from committing genocide of Kashmiris and play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

OIC chief proposes to send team to Kashmir to ... 10:45 PM | 10 Jul, 2021

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen has sought to send a ...

More From This Category
US formally ends combat mission in Iraq after 18 ...
01:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Antibodies from Sinovac’s Covid vaccine decline ...
09:21 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Kashmiris call for civil curfew on Indian ...
11:36 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Umrah pilgrims return to Makkah after Hajj 2021
08:33 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Nawaz agreed to meet Afghan NSA at Arab ...
02:56 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Death toll reaches 136 as heavy rains trigger ...
05:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali celebrates birthday in style
07:00 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr