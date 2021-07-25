Maya Ali’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistan superstar Maya Ali’s dance video at a wedding went viral on the internet.

In the video, Maya Ali can be seen dancing her heart out during a wedding ceremony. She is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

The Parey Hut Love star is a fashionista to the core whose style has been lauded by masses and critics alike as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.